18 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kaduna Relaxes Curfew in Three Local Governments

By Andrew Agbese

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew in Kaura local government area of the state to now take effect from 7pm to 6am.

A statement from the Government House said the state security council after its meeting yesterday, further relaxed the curfew in the two other local government areas of Zangon Kataf and Jema'a to take effect from 7: 00 pm to 6:00 am, same as in Kaura LGA.

The state government had in December imposed curfew on the three LGAs of Zangon Kataf, Jema'a and Kaura following a breakdown of law and order in some communities in the areas.

Last week, the government relaxed the curfew in two of the LGAs: Zangon Kataf and Jema'a, to 12 hours between 6: pm to 6 am leaving that of Kaura due to lingering security issues.

The state government while relaxing the curfew in Kaura also shifted the timeline in Zangon Kataf and Jema'a to 7: 00 pm to 6:am to be at par with that of Kaura. The Council meeting which was presided over by Governor Nasir El-Rufai deliberated on the security situation in the three LGAs.

