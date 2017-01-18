18 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Boss Confirms Kidnap of Director of Finance, 3 Others in Sokoto

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mr Mohammed Abdulkadir, the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command has confirmed the kidnap of the Director of Finance, Isa Local Government and three others in the state.

Abdulkadir in Sokoto on Wednesday said that the victims were kidnapped by some unknown gunmen along Sokoto-Isa road on Monday.

He added that the gunmen were holding the victims captive in the Gundumi forest, located in Goronyo Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Commissioner said:" The command has since deployed a team of police officers in uniforms and plain clothes to the forest in search of the victims.

"The abductors are yet to establish any communication either with their respective families or the command.

"In the same vein, the abductors have not demanded for any ransom, but efforts will be sustained to free the victims."

Abdulkadir appealed to the people of the state to offer useful and intelligence reports to the security agencies to facilitate the release of the victims.

Nigeria

Senate Fails to Stop Closure of Abuja Airport

Nigeria's Senate on Tuesday failed to stop the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.