Luanshya was yesterday cast in a fragile peace as UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy arrived in the town for their court cases.

Hordes of police officers were deployed around the court premises to keep watch of the situation as previously matters have spiralled out of control.

Business as the court premises was suspended as Hichilema and Mwamba landed in the premises.

The duo through their lawyers Jack Mwiimbu and Mulilo Kabesha alleged that their clients were being harassed by the police.

Magistrate John Mbuzi said that it was unfortunate that court business had to be suspended arising from the high handedness of the police.

The police and the UPND have had clashes in several court cases across the country with matters having come to a head last year forcing High Court judge Mwila Chitabo to suspend the hearing of the election challenge the opposition party has in the High Court.

Magistrate Mbuzi has set tomorrow as the date for commencement of trial.

Hichilema and Mwamba are charged with unlawful assembly and seditious practices.