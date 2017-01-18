Tanzania: Give Serious Attention to Marine Travel Too

editorial

Barely a week after a boat sailing to Pemba from Tanga capsized and killed 12 people in its wake, two other marine vessels collided in Lake Victoria.

Though no one was killed in the Lake Victoria accident, the very idea of two marine mishaps taking place in a span of two weeks is a matter of deep concern. As it were, many marine mishaps go unreported and even when they are reported, no tangible action is taken to address the problem. And then, there is a tendency of not giving marine accidents the same attention we give to road crashes.

We are used to intense campaigns to check road accidents, probably because they are viewed as the major cause of loss to lives and properties in Tanzania. People harbour the idea that marine accidents don't occur that often, so mishaps involving them don't matter. However, that is not the case.

Marine accidents do occur almost every day, leading to loss to lives and properties. The recent Mwanza accident, for instance, involved a cargo boat which was carrying, among other things, 200 bags of cement, over 270 crates of soda and 70 jerry cans of diesel.

There is a need to boost efforts geared at dealing with marine accidents by, for instance, improving the quality of marine vessels. We can only continue to neglect marine transport safety at our people's peril, because records show that the country suffers huge losses through marine accidents.

There is a need to invest more in campaigns aimed at checking marine accidents as we do in the area of road accidents because, just as it is the case with road transport, marine transport is crucial to the economy of many areas such as Ukerewe and Mafia districts which can only be reliably accessed by sea and air.

Improved marine transport in such districts will go a long way in boosting people's economic and social status.