Tanzania: Communication Is Vital to Halt HIV Prevalence

Zanzibar — People gathered at a recent forum on HIV prevalence in Zanzibar where parents were urged to communicate with their children on issues of sexual reproductive health.

Although HIV prevalence has been falling in Tanzania over the past decade, it is astonishing to hear that in some groups of people in Zanzibar, particularly the 'Most At Risk Persons (MARPs)', there is a rise every year.

For a longer period of time, statistics from the Ministry of Health (Zanzibar Aids Commission (ZAC)), prevalence in the islands had remained at 0.6 percent until 2014/2015 when Malaria and HIV survey indicated an increase to one-percent.

But recent doubts on the HIV data emerged as some health experts argued that the available statistics did not cover all people, prompting fresh survey.

The Tanzania HIV Impact Survey (THIS) started in both Mainland and Zanzibar (in the islands from November 14 to December 23, 2016), only for selected households covering all ages.

Fahima Mohammed Issa from the Office of Chief Government Statistics (OCGS), Zanzibar, said in Unguja there were 18 Enumeration Areas (EAs) and eight for Pemba and that the survey was to measure HIV incidence, viral load suppression, CD4, prevalence, Hepatitis B and C, and syphilis.

The new findings, expected to unearth how far the country has succeeded in combating the disease, will give a roadmap towards implementation of sustainable development goal III to ensure healthy lives and promote the well-being for all ages.

The HIV prevalence increase in Zanzibar was mainly identified in MARPs (drug addicts using syringe, men and women engaged in commercial sex and or homosexuals) as activists call for concerted efforts in reducing the spread of HIV.

Stigma against HIV positive people, the culture of silence and human resource shortage are among the obstacles to ensuring a sustained reduction of new HIV infections and to providing care and treatment to those already infected.

During an event to mark the World Aids Day last year, ZAC raised an interesting issue that contributes to the spread of HIV: lack of proper communication between children/ teenagers and their parents, particularly knowledge about reproductive health.

The annual World AIDS Day reminds the public and government that HIV has not gone away and that there is still a vital need to raise money, increase awareness, fight prejudice and improve education. It was discussed at a forum on HIV here if there were parents who frequently discuss and talk with their children about HIV.

Silence at the gathering indicated that none or just very few parents dare talk with their children about HIV. Asma Ramadhan Khamis from Save-the-Children explained at the forum organized by ZAC why parentyouth communication has on Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) has been difficult because "educating young people about sex and sexuality is not a task parents and other family members would like to do.

" She said that many parents feel uncomfortable talking with children about the subject.

Perhaps they are reluctant to expose their own lack of knowledge about anatomy, physiology or other related information, she said. Parents are worried about how much information based on the unfounded belief that the provision of this information will lead young people to engage in sex.

Furthermore, many adults did not receive sexuality education and some have fears arising from their own negative sexual experiences.

Parents shy away from actively educating children about issues related to sex and therefore failing to realize that giving no information or avoiding young people's questions can send negative messages about sexuality.

ZAC officials argue that when young people do not get information at home, schools and from elders they may seek answers elsewhere-- from peers and the media or their observations of other adults.

Khamis says "avoiding communicating with children can lead to misinformation and the persistence of damaging myths, making young people vulnerable to unwanted and unprotected sexual experiences.

The result may be to engage in risk taking behaviours-- drugs, alcohol, unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections.

ZAC says Sexual and Reproductive Health Education is very crucial to foster understanding of the advantages of their assuming a proactive role in young people and understand human sexuality and forming relationships as an integral part of the life cycle.

Khamis says communication skills are needed to respond to young people's questions (being genuine, understanding feelings, providing privacy and confidentiality, respect trust and support) to convey sexual values and attitudes and seize appropriate opportunities to initiate discussions about sexuality and other reproductive health issues at home, in school programmes or with adults.

As parents, counselling for behavioural change to young people remains a fundamental aspect in avoiding high risk behaviours and assist young people to make appropriate decisions using a rational model for decision making for promoting a good lifestyle that will be successful.

World Health Organisation (WHO) says about 36 million people around the world have been infected with HIV and estimates about 40 per cent of those with HIV (14 million people) are unaware that they are infected.

It promotes continued awareness campaign and that HIV self-testing should open the door for many more people to know their HIV status and find out how to get treatment and access prevention services.

Youth and women are heavily burdened by HIV in Tanzania where 780,000 women aged 15 and over are living with HIV.