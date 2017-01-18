Zimbabwe: Anti-Mugabe Pastor Trial Set, New Charges On Death Prophecy

THE state is ready to prosecute an anti-President Robert Mugabe cleric, Patrick Philip Mugadza, on charges of "making noise and disturbing peace".

The cleric was arrested as protested against the government by chaining and locking himself against steel rails at Africa Unity Square in Harare.

Mugadza's trial has been set for January 22 this year.

Allegations against the pastor are that in November last year police from the reaction group were on patrol at Africa Unity Square when they allegedly heard Mugadza shouting at the top of his voice disturbing people who were passing through the park.

The police officers allegedly proceeded to where Mugadza was and noticed he had chained himself by the waist to steel rails in the park.

The State alleges Mugadza had positioned himself directly opposite Parliament building.

Prosecutors say the cleric made annoying noise while facing the Parliament entrance.

During pre-trial cross examination by the accused's lawyers the arresting officer, Cosmas Matanha, said he arrested the cleric because he was making noise and disturbing peace.

Asked why they seized the pastor's chain and lock if he had committed an offence of making noise the officer said he had also committed criminal nuisance as the chain was locked onto State property.

Mugadza was remanded to the 25th of this month for a case he is accused of abusing the national flag before he was arrested at the court's entrance.