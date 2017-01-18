South Africa: Three Melmoth Rapists Sent to Jail for Ten Years

Yesterday, 16 January 2017 Melmoth Regional Court convicted and sentenced three rapists to ten years imprisonment each. Sandile Mapipiliza Mkhize (19), Njabulo Buthelezi (24) and Nhlanhla Buthelezi (19) were convicted after the court heard how they raped a 41-year-old victim at Melmoth area. On 26 June 2016 at about 18:50 the victim was from a local traditional ceremony on her way home when she was approached by the accused. She was overpowered and forced to go with the accused to a nearby forest where she was repeatedly raped by all the accused. A case of rape was opened at Melmoth police station for further investigation. Eshowe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit took over the investigation and all accused were arrested. They were charged with rape and appeared in court several times until they were convicted.

