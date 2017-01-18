Namibia: Teachers Should Stay Informed to Be Relevant

18 January 2017

TEACHERS should begin this year on a positive note, and have an inherent responsibility of staying informed, education, arts and culture deputy minister Ester Anna Nghipondoka has demanded.

She insisted on this while delivering a motivational address to principals, heads of department (HoDs) and senior teachers from the Ohangwena and Ondobe education circuits at the Mwadikange Kaulinge Secondary School in the Ohangwena region on Monday.

She urged teachers to acquaint themselves with strategic documents that inform the country's development agenda, such as Vision 2030, the National Development Plans, the Harambee Prosperity Plan and the UN sustainable development goals.

Nghipondoka said teachers should also acquaint themselves with the Swapo election manifesto, which is a promise of the ruling party to the people of Namibia.

The deputy minister furthermore wants school principals and HoDs to provide proper guidance to teachers and learners.

"Be exemplary and inspirational in order to inspire your teachers and learners," she urged them.

She also encouraged teachers to go out of their way for the education of the Namibian child.

"Our mandate is clear and should be known by every educator in attendance here today, and that is to educate and train for sustainable development, and promote arts and culture," Nghipondoka stated.

She said teachers should not be discouraged by the challenge of insufficient teaching materials which the education system is currently facing.

The deputy minister then applauded Ohangwena region for managing to place itself among the top four regions in the country in terms of Grade 10 examination results over the past three years.

The region has also recorded an improvement of three places from eighth position in the 2015 Grade 12 Ordinary Level examination results to position five in the 2016 national ranking.

Nghipondoka is in the Ohangwena region to deliver motivational speeches to boost the morale of teachers, whilst reflecting on the last academic year, and to forge the way forward.

