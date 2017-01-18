Tanzania: Rheumatic Heart Disease Screening for Students

The Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) is set to conduct rheumatic heart disease screening on students in various schools in the country as a measure geared at preventing the complication among the group.

According to experts, rheumatic heart disease is a complication of rheumatic fever in which the heart valves are damaged.

JKCI Director of Surgical Services Dr Bashir Nyangasa told journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday that apart from conducting various camps in partnership with surgeons from abroad, plans were underway to reach the rural communities.

He was briefing reporters about a five-day camp conducted by local surgeons in collaboration with experts from Apollo Hospital in India that saw six patients undergoing heart surgeries.

He said that plans to conduct rheumatic heart disease screening to students will be implemented in this financial year, noting that his institute will soon release the schedule indicating schools that will benefit from the programme.

"JKCI in collaboration with the government will visit various schools to conduct screening to the students since the disease is reported to be common in children aged between 10 and 18 years," Dr Nyangasa said.

He said apart from conducting screening, JKCI doctors will also provide education particularly on preventive measures to students, parents/ guardians and other members of the public.

He cautioned that if preventive measures will not be instituted earlier, in 20 years to come the country will have a large number of people suffering from the disease.

Commenting on the camp, which was concluded on January 16, Dr Nyangasa said that all the operations were successful and helped the country to save more than 100m/-which could be spent if the patients were treated abroad.

"If the six patients were treated abroad the government could spend 174m/- but the cost which has been incurred here is not more than 60 million," Dr Nyangasa said.

JKCI Director of Cardiology Dr Peter Kisenge, however, announced other two camps, which will be conducted in the near future and called upon the citizens to turn up in large number to undergo screening for heart complications.

He said the institute in collaboration with African doctors from US will conduct a camp from January 23 to 29 where by 15 patients are expected to undergo catherization procedure.

Dr Kisenge said that another camp will conducted in partnership with surgeons from Saudi Arabia from February 4 this year and at least 55 patients are expected to be attended.

Dr Sathyaki Nambala, Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery commended JKCI for improved services. He said his institute is keen to collaborate with the local team for teaching and training them so that they can become complete independent in doing comprehensive surgeries on routine basis.