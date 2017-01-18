18 January 2017

Namibia: Alleged Kidnappers Denied Bail

TWO people charged with kidnapping a one-year-and-11-month-old boy in Swakopmund last December were denied bail on Monday.

They are 27-year-old Elina Nangula Jonas and her boyfriend, Iita Titus (27).

The couple allegedly kidnapped Miguel Ndakula Hinaunye Aluvilu, the son of one of Jonas' former friends.

They appeared before magistrate Surita Savage in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court, where their case was postponed to 13 February for further police investigations.

Their remand in custody is also due to the seriousness of the case, in which they were not yet asked to plead.

They have the right to formally apply for bail.

Court records indicate that Jonas asked Aluvilu's mother, Ndahafa Namweya, to take the boy and spend time with him, as she always did.

However, instead of returning the boy to his 25-year-old mother, she and Titus allegedly disappeared with him to Outapi in the Omusati region, where they were arrested on 28 December.

Reports in local media suggest Jonas lied to Titus that they have a son together, and allegedly went to Titus's father in Outapi to introduce the boy as their son.

The father allegedly became suspicious because he heard media reports about a missing baby boy, and reported the matter to the police.

As such, the duo was apprehended, and appeared in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on 29 December when the case was transferred to Swakopmund. The boy was reunited with his mother.

- Nampa

