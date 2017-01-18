Namibia: Russian Vessel Here for Repairs Not Mammals

THE Namibia Ports Authority (Namport) and the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources said the Russian fishing vessel, Ryazanovka, at the port of Walvis Bay is not in Namibia to catch live mammals.

Namport acting senior manager: commercial, Elias Mwenyo, and the ministry's permanent secretary (PS) Moses Maurihungirire confirmed this to Nampa on Monday.

Over the past two months, speculation was rife in local newspapers that the vessel is catching live mammals such as seals, dolphins and sharks for export to the Chinese market without a permit.

Concerns were last month also stoked when big nets normally used to catch mammals were spotted aboard the vessel.

Approached for comment, Mwenyo said the vessel came to the port of Walvis Bay for repairs, and has for the past four months been at Anchorage No 2, waiting for space in the harbour.

"Port control is permanently monitoring the position of the vessel visually and by radar," he stated.

Mwenyo said the nets will be discharged ashore before the commencement of repairs.

He confirmed that the trawler was used to catch live mammals elsewhere, which is why it has such equipment, but it never caught anything in Namibian waters.

The nets were immobilised, and cannot be used.

Mwenyo explained that to pull these nets to capture live animals, a special boat is required, and this boat was already discharged together with other equipment needed for such operations, and are warehoused at Walvis Bay.

Mwenyo said the vessel's documents which allowed it to come for repairs have since expired and need to be renewed by the Classification Society before repairs are done.

The vessel cannot leave the port without legal documents, which makes it impossible for it to be involved in illegal activities.

"It is difficult to conduct illegal activities in our waters; our fisheries inspectors are closely watching the ship," said the PS.

Speculation that the Russians applied for a licence to catch such animals were disputed, and Maurihungirire said he only knows about it from the media reports which quoted him in that regard.

"They never approached us with any request for a licence; we do not know anything about them. We heard through the grapevine that they applied for the licence, so we have nothing to do with them."

- Nampa