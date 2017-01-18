Namibia: Land Bill Submissions' Deadline Extended

THE land reform ministry has extended the deadline for submissions on the Land Bill until 16 February.

The initial deadline for written submissions was 16 January.

The extension for submissions followed calls that land reform activities, including the passing of the proposed Land Bill, be suspended until after a second national land conference.

Keetmanshoop residents also staged a protest on Friday against the passing of the bill until after the completion of this second conference.

The spokesperson of the protestors, Ferdinand Jacobs, yesterday said he firmly believed that the minister wants to steamroll the passing of the bill to avoid calls for the abolishment of a resolution that no ancestral land would be claimed, which was taken at the 1991 land conference.

Uhuru Dempers, convener of the working group on land reform of the Namibian Non-governmental Organisations Forum (Nangof), said land reform minister Utoni Nujoma, who tabled the bill in November last year, is not getting the message to put on hold the proposed bill until after the second national land conference is held.

Dempers reasoned that it is not logical to now pass a new bill as it will be subjected to changes when policies, programmes and legislation are likely to be amended after the anticipated second land conference.

"These policies, legislation and programmes on land reform have to be reviewed and evaluated during the expected second land conference, with possible changes. Why the haste in passing the bill now? This will mean a waste of financial resources, as well as the time spent on discussing the bill in parliament, " stated Dempers.

He reiterated his view that Nujoma should withdraw the bill and concentrate on organising the convention of the land conference with the involvement of all stakeholders.

Land reform spokesperson Chrispin Matongela yesterday said he could only comment on the deadline extension for submissions on the bill today as he was swamped with a lot of media queries.

"I will only be able to respond on the deadline extension tomorrow as I have only returned from leave on Monday," he said.

If the proposed Land Bill which land reform minister Nujoma tabled in November last year is passed in parliament, foreign nationals will no longer be allowed to own agricultural, commercial and communal land.

Other features of the latest proposed bill include a clause that will allow all land in Namibia to have the same status.

The bill is a combination of the Agricultural Commercial Land Reform Act of 1995, and the Communal Land Reform Act of 2002.

When he tabled the bill, Nujoma said the prominent changes to the Land Bill include the prohibition on the acquisition of agricultural land (commercial and communal) by foreign nationals.