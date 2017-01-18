Tanzania: Yanga Exert Pressure On Simba

Young Africans moved within a point closer to leaders Simba after defeating hosts Majimaji 1-0 in a fiercely fought Mainland Premier League encounter at the Majimaji Stadium in Songea yesterday.

Deus Kaseke fist half strike saw Yanga grab maximum points to remain second on 43 points from18 matches as the Jangwani Street side did not squander a chance to exert some pressure on league leaders.

The win for Yanga yesterday will mount certainly pressure on Simba, who face Mtibwa Sugar in a tricky tie at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro this evening.

The Msimbazi Reds will have to go for nothing but a win to reclaim their four-point lead at the top of the log.

Yanga fans on the other hand, will put their fingers crossed for Simba to drop points today, as the title race seems to be heading down to the wire. Yesterday's match was a seesaw affair and despite the defeat, Majimaji had a good game, pressing hard for at least a point but were let down by inept finishing.

Yanga showed intent to win from the early opening exchanges and just in the 7th minute, winger Simon Msuva raced clear past a defender on the right flank, coolly controlling the ball but shot wide.

Seven minutes later, Kaseke pounced on a drop ball by goalkeeper, Agathon Anthony, to net the opener.

Inspirational midfielder Haruna Niyonzima was an architect. He fooled a defender and his swinging cross inside the box was parried off by the keeper and the ball landed on Kaseke's path. The former Mbeya City winger calmed his nerves, stabbing the ball into the far corner.

Shortly after conceding, Majimaji Coach, Kalimangonga Ongala made changes, bringing in right defender Emmanuel Semwanza on loan from Simba for Bahati Yusuf just after 25 minutes.

A vociferous home crowd was spurred on by Majimaji's blistering response after conceding the goal, with Hassan Hamisi forcing a smart save from Deogratius Munishi early on.

Majimaji missed a sitter in the 32nd minute when Kelvin Kongwa fluffed his shot from a corner kick with the keeper well beaten.

Majimaji continued to create some scoring opportunities but failed to make the most out of the chances created.

Majimaji had heavy penalty shout in 36th minute ignored by referee Hussein Athumani after it appeared that the ball had touched Juma Abdul's hands in attempt to block Lucas Kikoti's shot.

Two minutes later, Amissi Tambwe thought he had scored the second for Yanga but the referee ruled it out for an offside.

Right after the break, Peter Mapunda came in for Kikoti and Majimaji slightly upped the tempo. However, the visitors were happy to sit back and pose questions to Majimaji, whenever they poured forward, with the home side struggling to create any clear-cut chances.

Yanga Head Coach George Lwandamina opted for a change of tactics and his charges were hitting long balls, releasing wingers Msuva and Kaseke on both flanks to run on to defenders.

In the 49th minute, Msuva missed an opportunity to make it 2-0 up when he exchanged quick passes with Kaseke but the former's shot missed the target.

Ten minutes later, Msuva was allowed time and space to turn and take a snap shot inside the box but goalkeeper was well positioned to collect the ball.

Majimaji also continued to press hard for equaliser but they somewhat lacked ideas in the final third of their opponent.

In the 75th minute, Idd Kipwagile fired a cross inside the area but custodian; Deogratius Munishi bravely collected the ball at the near post.

Zambian tactician made tactical change when Said Juma Makapu came in for Kaseke, as Yanga sought to neautralise Majimaji, who were pressing hard for equaliser.

With a minute to go, Oscar Joshua came in for Niyonzima as Yanga hold on to grab maximum points.

The league continues today with Simba facing a mountain task against Mtibwa Sugar, while Azam FC, fresh from winning Mapinduzi Cup title will play host to Mbeya City at the Chamazi Complex.