18 January 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Murder Accused Longwe's Lawyer Keeps Court Guessing

By Peter Adamu

Murder accused Precious Longwe's no show lawyer in her case of theft has angered the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

Magistrate Thandose Chabala was forced to adjourn the matter again after the accused person's lawyer Osborne Ngoma did not show up without any explanation.

Longwe is facing a charge of theft of K200, 000 from her former employer Bank ABC where she served as a Customer Relations Officer before being arrested for murder.

The money was discovered by investigation officers who went to her home during the murder case.

Longwe is suspected to have stolen the money around May 24, 2016 in her capacity as Customer Relations Officer.

Magistrate Chabala adjourned the matter to January 21st for commencement of trial.

In another case that has since been committed to the High Court Longwe is facing a charge of murder for shooting her husband Lubinda Litebele five times.

