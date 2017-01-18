Nigeria: Plateau Police Intercept Woman Conveying 15 Minors to Anambra

Jos — The Plateau State Police Command yesterday evening intercepted a 27-year-old woman said to be conveying 15 minors from Bauchi to Anambra State.

The woman whom police identified as Rifkatu Bello was said to be trafficking the minors and was intercepted around Gada biyu in Jos.

Police Public Relations Officer ASP Tyopev Terna said the minors included 14 females and one male, mostly between the ages of 13 and 15.

ASP Terna said the suspect was presently held at the Police A division.

Security agents in Plateau State had last Thursday intercepted two trucks loaded with 145 children between the ages of four and eight for onward movement to Kaduna and Nasarawa states where it was said they were to be taught Qur'anic education.