Sudan: Foreign Minister and Belarussian Counterpart Review Ministerial Talks Outcomes

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour received, Tuesday, his Belarussian counterpart, on the side lines of the visit of the Belarussian President to Sudan.

The meeting discussed the outcomes of the Ministerial talks which was held in Khartoum last Monday.

The Meeting has also reviewed a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding in the fields of education, agriculture, oil and industry besides the coordination of the political consultation with the aim of exchanging support in different regional and international issues.