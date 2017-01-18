Sudanese-Egyptian Talks Review Holding of Political Consultation Committee

Khartoum — The Joint Sudanese-Egyptian talks co-chaired by the Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdul Al-Ghani Al-Naeim and the Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador, Ahmed Fadl concluded sessions, at the Foreign Ministry, Tuesday.

The meeting has discussed the preparations for holding the meetings of the Political Consultation Committee, between the two countries, at the Foreign Ministers level which is scheduled to be held in Khartoum, at the end of the current month.

The talks also discussed the outcomes of the meetings of the Higher Presidential Committee which held, in Cairo between presidents of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher and his Egyptian Opposite Number, Field Marshal, Abdul Fatah Al-Sessi.