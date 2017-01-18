Sudan: Belarussian President - We Work for Building Strong Base to Realize Economic Targets

Khartoum — The Belarussian President, Alexander Lukashenko has affirmed willingness to work for development of Sudanese-Belarussian relations to realize the joint economic aims.

President Lukashenko, addressing the inauguration session of the Sudanese-Belarussian joint talks which held, Tuesday, at the Presidential Palace and co-chaired by the two Presidents, has pointed out that his country and Sudan will do many things to serve their interests, lauding Sudan's stance supporting Belarus in international forums.

'Belorussia's relations with Sudan witnessed remarkable progress on military and agricultural levels and Belorussia will contribute to building of roads, industry, agriculture and development of Sudanese factories in the context of joint cooperation' President Lukashenko indicated.

He announced his keenness to increase the volume of trade exchange between the two countries and strengthening of economic cooperation via exchange of visits between the businessmen in the two countries.