Kenya: IEBC to Release Statistics of Ongoing Voter Registration

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Wednesday expected to release statistics showing the progress of the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The Commission's Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba is expected to release the figures at 10 am.

Leaders across the political divide have intensified the push to have their supporters register as voters ahead of what is billed as a 'do or die' election scheduled for August this year.

Leaders have adopted various strategies to encourage their supporters to register, including "no registration no sex in Mombasa" and no boda boda services for unregistered residents in Kisumu.

In 2009 Kenyan women launched a week-long sex strike in order to protest infighting in the then unity government and force political leaders to work together for the common good.

And in Kisumu, boda boda operators threatened to stop ferrying any passenger who is not registered as a voter from next week.

The Commission is targeting to register 6 million new voters during the exercise.