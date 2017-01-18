18 January 2017

Zambia: We Have Survived A 'Ferocious' Accident, Says Kambwili

Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili says he and his team have survived an Kambwili Mishapaccident on the Ndola-Kabwe road.

Kambwili, who is due to appear before a disciplinary committee of the ruling Patriotic Front, describes the road mishap as “ferocious”.

“Earlier on today my team of witnesses and I cheated death, we were involved in a ferocious road accident as we made our way to Lusaka for the scheduled disciplinary hearing. We thank God that we survived unscathed, we are all in good health and we are ready for the hearing tomorrow.
What an awesome God we serve,” he posted on his Facebook page.

On Friday, Kambwili accused OP, intelligence operatives, of blocking his supporters who are due to testify from coming to Lusaka for the hearing.

