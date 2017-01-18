South Africa: Bluff Hindu Hater Makes a Brief Show in Court

A Bluff man who made denigrating comments on Facebook aimed at Hindus during Diwali in 2016, made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Johannes Dawie Kriel registered his distaste in a Facebook rant, and was charged with crimen injuria.

"Same story every year. Despite the outcry about crackers every year and in spite of the ban on the imports, Zuma still gives the Gupta's and company license to import that shit by the container load. Profit profit profit," (sic) he wrote.

"To those idol worshippers and devil disciples who buy them in the name of religion, piss-off back to your dark hole in the backwoods of India you dickhead!! I could strangle you morons with my bare hands and derive great pleasure in watching your face turn blue and your tongue pop out."

The matter had been set down for Kriel to plead. However, his Legal Aid attorney withdrew her services during his brief appearance.

He enlisted the services of another lawyer, who asked the court to postpone the matter so a plea statement could be prepared.

African National Congress and Democratic Alliance members were at the court. He will appear again on January 27.

Source: News24