17 January 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Requests NCC Investigation Into Ford SA's Inaction On the Kuga Model

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Geordin Hill-Lewis

The DA has written today to the National Consumer Commission ("NCC"), Mr Ebrahim Mohamed, to request an investigation into the delay by FordSA to issue a recall of its Kuga SUV line.

There are clear indications that FordSA was made aware of the Kuga's engine defect in 2014 by forensic investigators from various insurance companies. The NCC needs to ascertain exactly when FordSA was alerted to the potential danger from the engine defect, and establish why they failed to act on this information and only issued the recall in January 2017.

The Kuga SUV engine defect has already seen almost 50 vehicles igniting resulting in one confirmed death.

FordSA is a signatory to the South Africa Automotive Industry Code of Conduct ("the code") which enjoins car manufactures to provide goods and services that are safe and acknowledge consumer's rights to safety. By failing to act quickly, FordSA may have breached the code, with significant consequences for the safety of South Africans, in which case it must be held accountable for its actions.

Should they be found guilty, FordSA should be held liable in terms of section 61 of the Consumer Protection Act, which requires service providers to bear the liabilities associated with selling a product that is unsafe and proven as hazardous.

We call upon the NCC to expedite this investigation as a matter of urgency, and to release the outcome publicly.

Public safety should be the primary concern of all service providers. The DA will ensure that consumers are protected from similar abuse in future.

Geordin Hill-Lewis

Shadow Minister of Trade and Industry

South Africa

Central Bank Chief On 'The Trump Effect'

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago discusses U.S. monetary policy, his outlook for economic growth and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.