17 January 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Requests Auditor-General Investigation Into Mismanagement At Non-Paying Municipalities

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Kevin Mileham

The DA will request that the Auditor-General, Thembekile Makwetu, launches an independent investigation into the gross mismanagement of funds at municipalities that have failed to pay Eskom in the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, North West and Free State.

This is in accordance with Section 5 (1) (d) of the Public Audit Act.

The DA will also request that these municipalities launch urgent investigations into the mismanagement of funds, in accordance to the Local Government: Municipal Finance Management Act (LG-MFMA) and bring the guilty municipal managers to justice.

Section 65(2) (e) of the LF: MFMA places an obligation on the accounting officer of the municipality to ensure that all money owing is paid within 30 days of receipt. Deliberate or negligent failure to do so constitutes financial misconduct in terms of Section 171 of the LG: MFMA. Subsection (4) thereof, together with the LG: MFMA Regulations, requires that such misconduct be the subject of extensive investigation and disciplinary hearings.

The impending electricity cuts across South Africa should be viewed as a national crisis. Hundreds of thousands of South Africans will be left without the power they need for basic services, including health care.

Small and large businesses will also have no choice but to shut their doors, weakening the local economy and resulting in many job losses.

It is time that decisive action was taken. This can only be done when we finally hold those in the ANC accountable for their blatant disregard for the people's money. Our public representatives must honestly serve the people, and must always act in their interests.

This is something the DA will always do where we are elected to govern, now and in the future.

Kevin Mileham

Shadow Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

South Africa

Central Bank Chief On 'The Trump Effect'

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago discusses U.S. monetary policy, his outlook for economic growth and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.