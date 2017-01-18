Nigeria: Senators Murmur As Saraki Absent, Ekweremadu Obstructs Plenary

Senators yesterday murmured for minutes as the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was absent while his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, obstructed the plenary for unknown reasons.

Saraki was away at the Code of Conduct Tribunal where he is facing a 13-count charge bordering on false assets declaration.

On the other hand, Ekweremadu, who was presiding over the plenary stood away from his seat around 1.14pm

While leaving, he said he wanted to go and pick "documents."

Our correspondent reports that Ekweremadu stood up during the debate on the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

For three minutes, the seat of the Senate President was vacant and senators were heard murmuring over the development.

When Ekweremadu returned by 1.17pm, the Chief Whip, Senator Olusola Adeyeye, said, "When you were away, the senator from Lagos Central (apparently referring to Senator Oluremi Tinubu) fiercely guarded your seat."

The statement of Adeyeye elicited general laughter on the floor.

Again, by 2.12pm, Ekweremadu stood up and left for three minutes.