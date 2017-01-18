17 January 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Arrest Conspiracy to Commit Murder Suspects

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Conspiracy to commit murder - suspects remanded in custody

Five suspects who have been arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and possession unlawful firearms have appeared before the Bethal Magistrate Court on Monday.

Two accused, Bonginkosi Excellent Mnisi (33) and Dumisani Sambo (46) were denied bail and remanded in custody. Nomalanga Khumalo (49) was granted R30 000.00 bail while a case against the other two suspects was withdrawn.

Khumalo failed to raise the bail money and she, together with Mnisi and Sambo, will be in the dock again on Friday 19 January 2017 when the two will be applying for bail. Investigation continues.

Issued by: South African Police Service

South Africa

Central Bank Chief On 'The Trump Effect'

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago discusses U.S. monetary policy, his outlook for economic growth and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.