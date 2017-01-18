South Africa: Police Arrest Conspiracy to Commit Murder Suspects

press release

Conspiracy to commit murder - suspects remanded in custody

Five suspects who have been arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and possession unlawful firearms have appeared before the Bethal Magistrate Court on Monday.

Two accused, Bonginkosi Excellent Mnisi (33) and Dumisani Sambo (46) were denied bail and remanded in custody. Nomalanga Khumalo (49) was granted R30 000.00 bail while a case against the other two suspects was withdrawn.

Khumalo failed to raise the bail money and she, together with Mnisi and Sambo, will be in the dock again on Friday 19 January 2017 when the two will be applying for bail. Investigation continues.

Issued by: South African Police Service