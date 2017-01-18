17 January 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: SPLM-N - 'Sudan Soldiers Repulsed From Blue Nile Outpost'

El Tadamon — The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) repulsed Sudanese soldiers and militiamen from an outpost in Alrum, Blue Nile, on Monday morning.

The movement's spokesman stated that the raid resulted in wounding a rebel fighter. They were unable to verify casualties from the government's side.

"The raid is just hours after the ruling National Congress Party declared a so-called extension of a ceasefire for six months," the short press statement concluded. President Omar Al Bashir announced the extension of the unilateral ceasefire for the Darfur region and South Kordofan and Blue Nile on Sunday.

The ceasefire extension is not the first in its kind as both Al Bashir as the armed movements extended their cessation of hostilities several times throughout 2016. The rebels have accused the Sudanese military of violating Al Bashir's ceasefire more than once.

Last week, the SPLM-N claimed that its forces came under attack by the Sudanese army in the same area in El Tadamon locality, but that the fighting subdued after they repulsed the military forces.

