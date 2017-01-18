17 January 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Chadian Woman Killed in Central Darfur

Azum — A Chadian woman from a refugee camp in Azum locality was killed by gunmen on Monday.

The leader of Um Shalaya camp for Chadian refugees reported today that armed men shot Maryam Ibrahim Abdallah in Bir Dala for unknown reasons. They threw her body in a water well, he told Radio Dabanga.

People from the camp recovered her body from the well, and buried Maryam Abdallah in the cemetery of the camp.

Maryam Abdallah's hometown in Chad was Hillet Khatir, the camp leader said. Refugees from Chad have taken shelter in localities along the western border of Darfur, including several thousands in Mukjar and Um Shalaya camps.

Sudan

