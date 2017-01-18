Sudan: Firewood Collector Beaten Comatose, Central Darfur

Tur — In separate incidents in Tur in Central Darfur on Monday, three firewood collectors were assaulted and several passengers robbed of their equipment. One man is in a coma.

Gunmen attacked three men who were out collecting firewood northeast of Tur. They were beaten with rifle butts and sticks until Fadul Ibrahim Mohamed was beaten comatose. The other two injured men are Mohamad Omar and Hussein Adam Ibrahim.

Fadul is in coma in a nearby health centre, a source in the area told Radio Dabanga.

On the road between Tur and Nierteti, armed men on horses stole money, smartphones and a laptop from the driver and passengers of a motorcycle rickshaw (tuk tuk) the same day.

The bandits stole a total SDG13,700 ($2,100) at gunpoint, seven smartphones, and a laptop of one of the passengers. Among the victims are the director of the local health insurance in Tur and a mobile phone trader.