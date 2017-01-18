17 January 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: A Peaceful Win-Win Solution or Violent Winner Takes All Solution?

Democracy provides for a peaceful transfer of executive power from one president to another and thus retains institutional memory for progress as one administration replaces another.

Presidents whose terms expire are treated with honour as ex-presidents thus creating a culture of good life after the presidency. This eradicates the fear of losing political office.

Major institutions like the judiciary, the national assembly, the civil service and the security apparatus continue to exist and are subjected to reform to improve the services they render to the public.

On the other hand, a violent change leads to the destruction of institutions and the displacement of service providers and the dismantling of services thus leading to job losses. Instead of reforms the whole structure of governance is reconstituted.

Gambians have to choose whether they want peaceful transfer of executive power that leads to a win-win solution or a violent change of executive power which creates a winner take all situation.

