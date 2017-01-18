18 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: PTAD Drops 15,600 Pensioners Off Its Payroll

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Salau

The Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, on Tuesday says the directorate has suspended 15, 600 pensioners from its payroll due to lack of Bank Verification Number (BVN).

She also said the agency was set to commence verification of Nigerian pensioners in the Diaspora.

Ikeazor stated this when she paid a courtesy visit to the Senior Special Assistance to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora (SSAPFAD), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja

The PTAD boss said the measure was part of the agency's commitment to getting authentic database of pensioners and streamlining its payroll.

"So far we have dropped about 15, 600 pensioners off our pay roll that have no BVN. So we just flatten their account so that money does not go in there.

"We have told the genuine ones to update their BVN so that we can put them back on our payroll. We have saved the government millions of naira through the exercise.

"This action was in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and commercial banks to obtain current status of bank account being used by pensioners to receive their pension payment," she said.

She noted that BVN was mandatory for the operation of a bank account.

She said that Pension payment to these accounts would remain suspended until the affected pensioners update the status of their bank accounts and submit it to PTAD along with other documents.

Speaking on the Diaspora pensioners, the PTAD boss said they are Nigerians who had worked in the country due for pension but did not collect their pension before moving abroad.

"My coming is to see how we can partner with the office of SSAPFAD to enable us capture pensioners in the Diaspora so that we can have their accurate data base.

"We want to set up a portal that will enable them to key in to the scheme and enhance their verification process without necessarily coming into the country," she said.

Responding, Dabiri-Erewa commended PTAD boss for the efforts in capturing the Diaspora pensioners saying they deserve to receive their pension after meritorious serve to the country.

Nigeria

Senate Fails to Stop Closure of Abuja Airport

Nigeria's Senate on Tuesday failed to stop the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.