18 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Three Refineries Produce 4.6 Million Litres of Kerosene - NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, said that the country's three refineries produced additional 4.6 million litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene, DPK, otherwise known as kerosene and 7.7 million litres of Automative Gas Oil otherwise known as diesel.

NNPC Chief Operating Officer of the refineries, Mr. Anibor Kragha, disclosed this in a statement during his presentation before the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream on the current status of the refineries.

Kragha said the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited, PHRC, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, WRPC and the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, KRPC, are all back on stream and that the production data was for Tuesday.

"The refineries are all running, they are producing and they are all fully re-streamed. We are ready to take Senators of this committee on a facility tour of all of them on a date that is convenient for the Senators to have a first-hand status of the refineries," Kragha said.

He noted that efforts were on for the refineries to commence the production of Aviation Turbine Kerosene otherwise known as Jet A1 fuel.

Kragha explained that the NNPC was also working on a holistic plan to ensure the operational integrity of the refineries, adding that the challenges of aging equipment within the refineries were surmountable.

He assured the committee that the NNPC will continue to work hard to ensure the availability of petroleum products nationwide, stressing that the refineries were also producing Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol.

