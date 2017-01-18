17 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Health Dept Rubbishes Negligence Claims

The KwaZulu-Natal department of health has poured cold water on claims made by a Pinetown man that he was mistreated in a state hospital in Durban.

In an exclusive interview with News24, Riaan van der Westhuizen told of how he was badly wounded in a hijacking, and detailed his three weeks of hell in RK Khan state hospital.

He claimed that he had been left unattended for two hours in the casualty unit and only when he went into cardiac arrest did doctors intervene.

He further made allegations of bungling from nurses and unhygienic conditions in his ward.

Health department spokesperson Sam Mkhwanazi said his allegations were incompatible with details contained in his medical file.

"The department has noted with concern allegations raised by the newspaper, which are contrary to the patient records that contain clinical information as well as information about the management of the concerned patient.

"However, due to the fact that patient clinical information is confidential, and a matter between clinicians and healthcare users, the public does not always get balanced information as the department may not discuss such information with other parties, except if it is authorised by law to do so," he added.

"The department can state that it has been informed by management of one of its hospitals that a certain patient has been admitted for the past three weeks, and continues to receive the highest possible level of care possible," Mkhwanazi said.

Source: News24

