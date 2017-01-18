South Africa: Zangqa Eager to Learn and Impart Knowledge At Kings

Southern Kings assistant coach Vuyo Zangqa is eager to absorb as much knowledge in his first season of coaching in the Vodacom Super Rugby competition as much as he is eager to impart what he has learnt over the years in Sevens Rugby.

After years of playing and coaching on the Sevens circuit - playing for the Blitzboks and coaching in SA and Kenya - Zangqa joined the Southern Kings as backline coach in November last year.

Zangqa is relishing the opportunity to coach the Southern Kings and take part in the prestigious Vodacom Super Rugby competition.

"It's really exciting that I was blessed with this opportunity to coach at the Southern Kings. For me, this is also about continuing to learn the game. I have been involved in Sevens for a long time and I know that game. Now it is about taking whatever I learnt in the past and bringing it into the setup here at the Southern Kings," he said.

Zangqa, who actively gets involved in training sessions by running the lines with the players, has been working hard at getting the backline in good nick for the start of the Vodacom Super Rugby which will see the Southern Kings open their campaign against the Jaguares at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on February 25.

"The things I have been working on is more individual-based and trying to get the guys to be much better in their thinking, movement and focus in the game. If I can do that to the best of my abilities, it will definitely benefit the players in terms of the contribution within the team," he said.

"Everyone is excited with the ideas that I bring in. I think what is most important is that the senior players are the ones driving the process.

"We have a couple of youngsters, and one of them is in the extended SA Under-20 squad, and for them it's all about the learning from experienced guys like Lionel Cronje and Waylon Murray - guys who are highly experienced. It's important that these youngsters learn from them so they understand what the game requires and they can be able to compete at that Vodacom Super Rugby level."

