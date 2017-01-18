Kenya: "Our Perfect Wedding" Winners Treated to Glamorous All-Expense Paid Wedding

Photo: CapitalFM

Daniel Makau and Beatrice Muthoni.

Winners of Maisha Magic East's Our Perfect Wedding show competition, Daniel Makau and Beatrice Muthoni said 'I do' at a glamorous fairy tale wedding held on Saturday, 14th January 2017 in Nairobi.

The couple emerged as winners following a call for entries that was done by Maisha Magic East in October for a chance to win an all-expense paid wedding. The couple finally had the chance to have the wedding of their dreams with first class service and all high end glitz and glamour including working with four of the most sought after wedding planners in Nairobi at their service.

Aura Event Planners, Cate Chris Limited, House of Dotty and Bloomingdale Event Planners put together Daniel and Beatrice's wedding from scratch, designing and sourcing for the best and most creative wedding accessories in Kenya. The planners' task was to come up with a perfect wedding and make the couple's dream wedding a reality. The result was an impeccable combination of class, fun and glamour that the winning couple dreamt of.

Maisha Magic East Channel Head Margaret Mathore said, "Our Perfect Wedding is a wedding show of its own kind. The first wedding show to not only showcase the best of the wedding culture in Kenya, but also give one lucky couple an opportunity to experience the wedding of their dreams. Maisha Magic East will also broadcast Daniel and Beatrice's perfect wedding on the 2nd of February 2017 as part of the show Our Perfect Wedding that airs on the channel every Thursday from 8pm on GOtv and DStv."

The elated couple was not able to hide their excitement at what they found when they arrived at the wedding venue. They said they were very happy about how the wedding turned out. Everything from the gown to the cars, the set up in the church, the food and the setup at the reception was more than they ever imagined! "We are very happy that Maisha Magic East gave us the perfect wedding!" they said.

Our Perfect Wedding is evidence of the increasing contribution that Maisha Magic East continues to make to the local film and production sector in Kenya and Multichoice Kenya's commitment to enriching lives across the country. The show has been broadcast in two countries in Southern Africa where it has pulled and received outstanding on-air and online following and audience ratings.

Our Perfect Wedding airs on Maisha Magic East on DStv Channel 158 and GOtv Channel 4 every Thursday at 8 pm.