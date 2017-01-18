10 January 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Two Remandees Escape

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mildred Katongo

TWO remandees facing a charge of theft of a motor vehicle caused drama at the Ndola magistrates' when they escaped as they were being led to the holding cell on Monday.

The duo was scheduled to appear before the court for mention when they escaped from lawful custody.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed that the two were taken to the Ndola magistrates' court to appear for plea after being charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Ms Katanga said the suspects, who were unidentified, scampered in different directions when they were being taken to the holding cell at the magistrates' court.

She said police managed to recapture one along Buteko Avenue while the other is still at large.

"Yes we have two remandees who escaped on Monday. They were being taken into the holding cell at the magistrates' court waiting to appear for plea for the charge of theft of a motor vehicle. We have managed to capture one while the other is still at large," she said.

It is alleged that the duo, that was facing the same charge, scampered in different directions from the court into the central business district.

Zambia

Police Keep Watch On Opposition Politicians Hichilema and Mwamba

Luanshya was yesterday cast in a fragile peace as UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy arrived in the town… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.