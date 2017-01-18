Zambia: Two Remandees Escape

TWO remandees facing a charge of theft of a motor vehicle caused drama at the Ndola magistrates' when they escaped as they were being led to the holding cell on Monday.

The duo was scheduled to appear before the court for mention when they escaped from lawful custody.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed that the two were taken to the Ndola magistrates' court to appear for plea after being charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Ms Katanga said the suspects, who were unidentified, scampered in different directions when they were being taken to the holding cell at the magistrates' court.

She said police managed to recapture one along Buteko Avenue while the other is still at large.

"Yes we have two remandees who escaped on Monday. They were being taken into the holding cell at the magistrates' court waiting to appear for plea for the charge of theft of a motor vehicle. We have managed to capture one while the other is still at large," she said.

It is alleged that the duo, that was facing the same charge, scampered in different directions from the court into the central business district.