South Africa: Minister Nkoana-Mashabane Should Summon Gambian Ambassador

press release

The DA calls on the Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, to summon the Gambian ambassador to South Africa over President Jammeh's attempt to steal the election and remain in power at all costs.

Nkoana-Mashabane should make it clear that the South African government and its people are completely opposed to this dictatorial conduct.

Yesterday, outgoing Gambian President Yahya Jammeh declared a 90-day state of emergency, a day before his official mandate was scheduled to end. After having won the election, Adama Barrow was meant to be inaugurated as the new president tomorrow, 19 January 2017.

It is telling that the ANC has remained silent on this undemocratic conduct, with DIRCO mustering up the courage to release only one weak statement last week.

This is yet another indication of just what a mess South Africa's foreign policy is in, and precisely why the ANC and their allies are obsessed with the DA, and the movements of our public representatives. South Africa sees through this hypocrisy.

The DA urges the South Africa government to grow a back-bone and do what is right. It's time to show that we are serious about democracy, human rights and peace on the African continent and elsewhere.

Summoning the Gambian ambassador will be a welcomed first step in achieving this.

Stevens Mokgalapa

Shadow Minister of International Relations and Cooperation