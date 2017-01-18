Tanzania: Public Schools to Get 16 Billion Shillings Lab Equipment

The government has purchased lab-facilities worth 16 billion shillings, the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, has confirmed.

Prof Ndalichako made the revelation yesterday in Dar es Salaam saying that the facilities would be provided to 1,626 public secondary school laboratories set in the country by the end of this month.

"The facilities to be distributed starting the end of this month (January, 2017) would cater for 1,626 public secondary schools," she said.

The Minister called for the Regional Commissioners in the country to ensure construction of the public laboratories in their respective regions are completed immediately in order to be furnished by the facilities.

"The facilities would only be provided to laboratories whose construction is fully completed short of which, they (lab facilities) would be taken to other areas," she cautioned.

Prof Ndalichako said the government is committed to ensure quality education in the country and thus it was vital for the regional leaders to ensure the labs are fully completed in order for the lab equipment to be installed.

She was speaking when handing over incentive awards to best performing Municipalities in the implementation of the Programme for Results- P4R in the Education sector.

Ten out 179 Municipalities were awarded incentives to enhance effectiveness and efficiency towards delivering sustainable results.

Handing over the awards, the Minister named the top ten best performing Municipalities as Kaliua that scoped an incentive award of 704.6m/-, Muleba (681.2m/-), Geita (657.9m/- ), Bunda (538.1m/-), Rorya (419.3m/-), Nzega (415.2m/- ), Ngara (384.7m/-), Itilima (364.3m/-), Kongwa (363.6m/- ) and Chato 336.2m/-.

She named the least performing municipalities as Mbulu (74.7m/-), Mbinga (74.7m/-), Buchosa (74.7m/- ) Newala (74.7m/-), Kondoa (74.7m/-), Chalinze (74.6m/-) and Bagamoyo 76.9m/-).

The awards were handed over to District Executive Directors of the respective municipalities as the Minister called for hard work to ensure best results are achieved in all the Municipalities.

"It is my wish to see all the Municipalities delivering to achieve sustainable results and for that matter I call the least performing municipalities to work hard to deliver the best," she said.

She said a total of 22.3 billion incentives (2061/2017) have been set aside to award the best performing Municipalities in the implementation of P4R for sustainable results.

According to the Minister, the Municipalities awarded under P4R (Programme for Results) due to better preparations of school statistics, establishment of school teachers and disbursement of funds.

Commenting on the best performing criteria, Prof Ndalichako pointed the need for the Municipalities to ensure better teachers establishment in their respective areas.