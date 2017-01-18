Somalia: SNA, AMISOM Forces Drive Al Shabaab Out of Town

Somali commando units, along with African Union troops (AMISOM) have pushed Al shabaab out of Barire district in Lower Shabelle region following a joint military operation on Tuesday.

Abdullah Wafow, the Km-50 area administrator has confirmed to Radio Shabelle the allied troops took the area from Al shabaab during an offensive which inflicted losses on militants.

The Al Qaeda-affiliated Al shabaab militant group is reportedly back in control after the coalition forces pulled out of the area, without giving further details on their surprise retreat.

Somali troops and AMISOM soldiers stepped up recently the fight against Al shabaab, as the horn of Africa is in the final state of shaping its 10th parliament in Mogadishu.