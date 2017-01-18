17 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: SNA, AMISOM Forces Drive Al Shabaab Out of Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali commando units, along with African Union troops (AMISOM) have pushed Al shabaab out of Barire district in Lower Shabelle region following a joint military operation on Tuesday.

Abdullah Wafow, the Km-50 area administrator has confirmed to Radio Shabelle the allied troops took the area from Al shabaab during an offensive which inflicted losses on militants.

The Al Qaeda-affiliated Al shabaab militant group is reportedly back in control after the coalition forces pulled out of the area, without giving further details on their surprise retreat.

Somali troops and AMISOM soldiers stepped up recently the fight against Al shabaab, as the horn of Africa is in the final state of shaping its 10th parliament in Mogadishu.

Somalia

Kenya Sees Progress in Counter-Terrorism Amid Reduced Attacks

NAIROBI, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday that the country's counter-terrorism… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.