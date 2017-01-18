Somalia: Updated - 3 Dead, 4 Injured in Adado Fighting

At least 3 people are confirmed killed, and four others were wounded in Tuesday's fighting between Somalia's NISA forces and police in Adado, the interim seat of Galmudug state.

The combat flared up when NISA forces attacked local police protecting MPs attending a session in Galmudug state parliament compound in the city, according to the sources.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, Galmudug state spokesman Abdullah Hashi said they put in place a ban on the sessions of the region's assembly after recent controversial no vote of confidence motion.

"Galmudug deployed NISA forces to the parliament HQ and other areas, to stop the MPs from holding illegitimate sessions to ignite political crises in the region," he added.

The spokesman blamed some local politicians for fueling the standoff in Galmudug state.