Somalia: AMISOM Convoy Targeted in IED Blast Near Mahaday

Two roadside bomb ripped through an armored convoy of vehicles transporting African Union soldiers near Mahaday district in middle Shabelle region on Tuesday, reports said.

Suspected Al shabaab fighters used a remote-controlled landmine bomb to attack AMISOM convoy between Mirtuugo and Biyo-Adde areas, located in the outskirts of Mahaday town.

There were no reports of the casualties on Burundian soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) as a result of the IED attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bomb attack on AMISOM convoy.