Angola: Table Tennis Championships Start in Lubango

Lubango — Twenty-four teams are competing on 18-22 January this year in Lubango, southern Huíla province, the 27th national table tennis championships in teams, cadet individuals, male and female junior and senior.

Speaking to Angop, the vice president of the Angolan Tennis Federation (FAT) and coordinator of the competition, Miguel Gourgel, said that both accommodation and technical conditions were created.

He informed that the event will count on the participation of representatives from six provinces, namely, Cabinda, Huambo, Huíla, Luanda, Moxico and Namibe.