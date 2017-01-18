Sudan Liberation Army/Movement in North Darfur Welcomes Lifting of Sanctions Against the Sudan

Fashir — The Sudan liberation Army/Movement in North Darfur, Dr Salih Adam Isahag faction, has welcomed the decision of the government of the United States to lift the sanctions on the Sudan.

The movement which is a signatory of peace agreement with the North Darfur Government, has pointed out in a press release it issued on Tuesday that the long awaited American decision would have positive impact on the economic, social and political situation in the country and the people and region of Darfur in particular.

The Movement expressed its hope that the government would exercise more popular, official and diplomatic efforts for permanent revocation of the economic sanctions against the Sudan and the lifting of the name of the Sudan from the list of countries Americans consider sponsor of international terrorism.

The movement also commended the decision of the federal Council of Minister on the extension by six months for the ceasefire in the conflict areas describing the action as courageous and prepares the ground for peace and stability in the region and for attracting more people to join the National Dialogue Document.