Egypt: Sudan Renews Complaint Before the UN Security Council Regarding Borderlines With Egypt

Khartoum — Sudan on Tuesday has kept its outstanding complaint since 20-1-1958, relative to the borderlines with Egypt, under the UN security council consideration.

An informed diplomatic source told the Sudan News Agency SUNA that the Sudan diplomatic mission with United nations, was instructed on the 15th of current January to keep the question of the borderlines as before the UN Security Council, under consideration.

The source said Sudan has kept renewing this request annually, at specific dates from the beginning of the year up to the end of February each year.