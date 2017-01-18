Sudan and Belarus Sign Friendship and Cooperation Agreement

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher and the visiting Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko signed, Tuesday, in the conclusion of their talks, at the Republican Palace, Friendship and Cooperation Agreement between the two countries.

The two presidents have also witnessed of signing ceremonies of a number of agreements and official documents including a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity and the Belarusian Ministry of Energy, where Minister of Water Resources, Engineer, Mutaz Musa signed for Sudan and the Belarusian Minister of Energy, signed for his country.

The agreements included a memorandum of understanding between the Ministries of Justice in the two countries which was signed by the Ministers of Justice in Sudan and Belorussia.

The two countries have also signed an Executive Program to develop the cooperation between the two countries, in the field of higher education, during 2017-2020.

An agreement on Encouragement and Protection of Investment, in the two countries, was also signed by the concerned ministers.