Sudan: Al-Basher - the Visit of Belarusian President to Sudan Will Contribute to Development of Bilateral Relations Between the Two Countries.

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has affirmed that the visit of the Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko to Sudan will contribute to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries which were supported, during the past years, by setting up of effective mechanisms to follow up the implementation of a number of agreements reached by the two countries and the joint programs and projects.

President Al-Basher, addressing the inaugural session of the Sudanese-Belarusian talks, at the Presidential Palace which chaired by the Presidents of the two countries, referred to the provision of the political will to strengthen and develop trade and economic relations between the two sides.

He said the signing of the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement between the two countries, constitutes legal frame work of the existing cooperation, expressing welcome to the Belarusian businessmen and companies to invest in Sudan and benefit from the promising opportunities.

The President directed the concerned circles and institutions to provide the special necessary facilitations for Belorussia in this connection.

Al-Basher has expressed Sudan's appreciation to the Belarusian stances supporting Sudan regional and international issues, lauding the efforts being exerted by the Joint Ministerial Committee and the political Consultation Committee between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs in the two countries as well as exchanging of visits, at all levels, a matter that, contributed to strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the two countries in all domains.

The President indicated to the close cooperation between Sudan and Belarus in military and security fields, affirming his keenness to sponsor this cooperation during the coming stage.