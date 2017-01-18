Sudan: Belarusian President - I Am Ready to Visit Khartoum Every Year

Khartoum — Sudan and Belarus reiterated keenness to cement joint cooperation in all fields and that they have strong political will for joint work and for establishing strategic relations for serving the aspired interests.

President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Bashir said in joint press conference with his Belarusian counterpart held at the end of their talks, Tuesday, said the visit of President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus to Sudan was historic and gave strong impetus to relations between the two countries in all fields and issues of commen interest.

He said agreement was reached to hold annual meetings at level of the Presidents of the two countries to follow-up the two sides agreed upon, pointing oxut that the coming period would witness signing of further agreements and exchange of visits between the wto sides.

President Lukashenko, on his part, said he was ready to visit Khartoum every year and that a roadmap should be made to achieve the aspired the goals as well as holding regular joint meetings to follow-up implementation of the agreements for serving the common interests and according to specific plan.

The Belarusian President announced that the coming period would witness great development in relations between the two countries in all fields, saying we will reap many fruits for both sides, calling for consolidating cooperation in economic field and establishment of joint industrial areas.

He said the relations between Belarus and Sudan witnessed remarkable progress over the past period, referring to efforts for establishing strategic relations with Sudan.

President Lukashenko pledged better development of the relations within two or three years during which fruits of joint meetings would be gained.

