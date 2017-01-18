Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Poltical Dialogue Is the Best Way for Solution of Crises

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has underlined that political dialogue is the best means for resolution of crises , achievement of peace, announcing that consulations are underway with xpolitical forces to form the government of national accord and that endeavors are going on to persuade the opponents to participate within framework of keenness to achieve inclusive national accord and durable peace and stability in the country.

Addressing the opening sitting of the Sudanese-Belaarusian talks in the Republican Palace under chairmanship of Presidents of the two countries , Tuesday, President Al-Bashir said Sudan remains working with a number of regional and international partners for supporting efforts aimed at restoring asecurity, stability and situations in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Libya since crises broke out in these countries as well as in State of South Sudan.

He indicated to key role being palyed by Sudan in combating terrorism, fundamentalism,illegal migration and human trafficking in addition to Sudan endeavors to defuse tension in the region, noting that the World is facing several international and regional challenges and some attempts for imposing policies that target inciting sedition , triggering civil wars and regional conflicts.

President Al-Bashir said Sudan is witnessing effective political mobilization these days by approving recommendations of the national dialogue conference wwith participation of almost all political forces and armed movements , saying we immediately begin in application of the national dialogue recommendations via making the necessary constitutional amendemnts by legislative bodises.

He added the Visit of President Lukashenko of Belarus to Sudan coincided with lifting US sanctions imposed in Sudan , a matter, He explained, would contribute to reactivation of trade and investmnent cooperation between Sudan and the World countries.