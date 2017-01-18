Sudan: Vice President Calls for Sending Convoys to Assist Areas of Voluntary Return in West Darfur Region

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Ahmed, has called for organizing convoys to the area of voluntary return in Girgira and Dumta areas of West Darfur region.
The Vice President has pointed out following a meeting with the commission for refugees, Hamad Gizouli and the Vice President of the Humanitarian Aid Commission, Ahmed Osman and the Zakat Commissioner Mohamed Abdul Raziq, assistance should be prepositioned for displaced persons returning to the two regions and that basic services should also be made available for them.