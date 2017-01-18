Sudan: Commissioner of Um Rumta Welcomes the American Decision to Revoke Sanctions Against the Sudan

Kosti — The commissioner of Um Rumita locality of the White Nile state, Dr Samani Dafalla, has welcomed the American decision to revoke sanctions against the Sudan, referring in this regards to the efforts exerted by the Sudanese diplomacy coupled with the rapprochement of the Sudanese government with a number of Arab and African countries.

Dr Samani said the decisions will have positive impact on the Sudan and the Sudanese people in general, referring to the patience displayed by the people of the Sudan during the imposition of the economic sanctions on the country.

He said the National Dialogue Conference was one of the fruits of the tolerance shown by the Sudanese people and people have favored the national interests against the tight personal interests.