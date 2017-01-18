17 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of the President Says Government Backs All Programmes of the Sudanese Students Union

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, on Tuesday, underlined the government support for all programmes related by the Sudanese Students Union stressing that they would provide all the needed assistance until they are completed in the best possible manner.

The Assistant has directed that all service programmes and projects adopted by the union should adopted by the government in a way that would meet the needs of the student and reply to their demands

The President of the Sudanese Students Union, Musaab Mohamed Osman, said following the meeting that he briefed the Assistant of the President of the Republic, on the activities of the union during the past year and the start of this year.

He said these activities included among other things, the celebrations marking Sudan's independence, the all Africa conference, and Sudan's willing the leadership of the all Africa conference.

He said the assistant of the president has called on the union to adopt human development programmes among the students and work for creating the future leadership through Intellectual and cultural training.

